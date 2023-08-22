 NCP MLA Alleges Escalators At Thane Railway Station Remain Shut During Peak Hours 
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Thane: Escalators at Thane railway station are not functioning during peak hours, alleged Nationalist Congress Party MLA and leader Jitendra Awhad on his twitter handle.

On August 22 the escalator at platform number 5-6 stopped midway at around 9:05 am. As the escalator was not working the commuters had no alternative but to use it as a stair. 

Dinesh Singh, a senior citizen who travels from Bhandup to Dombivali said, "I have noticed that many times the escalators stop working at Thane station. Also it is not the case in only one or two escalators but all the escalators at Thane station. If the escalators stop working we are forced to walk up the bridges. The railways should at least ensure it is operational at all times if they have installed escalators investing the taxpayers money."

Jitendra Awhad twitting one video on his twitter handle wrote, " The escalators at Thane station are not in operation during the peak hours in both morning and evening. We have complained to the railway authorities several times but no action from their side."

"Railway authorities should wake up," says Awhad

Awhad said, "There are talks every time that Thane station will be made into a world class station but it seems like a third class station as of now. The railway authorities should wake up on a priority basis and must look into providing better amenities here at Thane station."

Railway officer from Central Railway on condition of anonymity told FPJ, "The escalator machine develops a snag some time probably because of excessive load. Also sometimes commuters carry heavy luggage on the escalators. Some miscreants sometimes block plastic bottles or slippers in between the moving steps which leads to snags. The technicians soon after knowing about the snags try to attend to it instantly."

