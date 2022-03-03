NCP legislators took to Sirsasan to protest against Governor Koshyari’s remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji

Legislators adopt novel ways to protest. The NCP legislator Sanjay Daund from the state council in an unusual way on Thursday protested against Governor BS Koshyari’s recent remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji by doing Sirsasan on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan. Daund took to yoga to stage his protest when Koshyari was entering the Vidan Bhavan.

Koshyari has been under attack for his recent statement that Samarth Ramdas was Chhatrapati Shivaji’s guru.

On the first day of the budget session, the opposition parties led by BJP stage protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan demanding the resignation of NCP Minister Nawab Malik who has been recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case. The opposition BJP said it wants the current session to be fruitful and wants to discuss many issues, provided the MVA government sacks Malik.

After the opposition legislators dispersed, the MVA legislators took the charge of Vidhan Bhavan steps and resorted to shouting slogans against Koshyari for insulting the Chhatrapati Shivaji. They also countered the BJP, claiming the saffron party was using central agencies to target the state government.

Daund, who was at the forefront, did not waste a time but did Sirsasan to mark his protest. He was supported by the MVA legislators who shouted slogans against Koshyari such as ‘’Rajyapal, Rajyapal Khali dok va pai’’ and ‘’Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai.’’

Governor has been targeted by ruling and opposition leaders over his statement ‘’Many chakravartis (emperors), maharajas took birth on this land. But who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas)," he said. "I am not questioning the calibre of Chandragupta and Shivaji Maharaj. Like a mother who plays a key role in shaping her child. Similarly, the role of guru (teacher) has a big place in our society."

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:16 PM IST