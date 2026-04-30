NCP Leader Supriya Sule Says Will Not Contest Against Pawar Family Members, Open To Changing Constituency

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant political statement, Supriya Sule on Thursday announced that she will not contest elections against any member of the Pawar family in the future, even if it requires her to shift her constituency. The declaration by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) working president has sparked surprise within party circles.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai, Sule said that descendants of Govindrao Pawar and Sharada Pawar—members of the extended Pawar family—should not be pitted against each other in electoral contests. “I will never contest an election against any member of the Pawar family. If needed, I will change my constituency,” she said, underlining her firm stand.

Referring to the Baramati Assembly bypoll, Sule pointed out that she had chosen not to contest that election either. “There is a long history behind that decision, which I do not wish to elaborate on now. Even then, I had no desire to enter such a contest, and that remains unchanged,” she stated.

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Emphasising family values, Sule said such political battles should not take place within a cultured family. “It is my sincere wish that such situations do not arise in any well-respected family. My focus is on serving the country, and I can continue to do so by contesting from another constituency if required,” she added.

She further noted that lakhs of party workers remain committed to their leadership with faith and dedication. “I have taken this decision to ensure that no harm comes to our workers or the organisation due to internal conflicts,” she said.

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