Mumbai Traffic Restrictions Announced For Maharashtra Day Parade At Shivaji Park From 6 AM To Noon |

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions in central Mumbai on May 1 in view of the Maharashtra Day parade at Shivaji Park. The restrictions will be in force from 6:00 am to 12:00 noon. As per the advisory, Keluskar Road North and South will remain closed for all vehicles except those with special passes, while S. K. Bole Road will operate as a one-way stretch between Siddhivinayak Junction and Portuguese Church Junction.

Vehicular movement will be restricted on Veer Savarkar Road between Siddhivinayak Junction and Yes Bank Junction. Traffic from Siddhivinayak Junction towards Veer Savarkar Road will be diverted via S.K. Bole Road and further routed through Portuguese Church, Gokhale Road, Gadkari Junction, L.J. Road and Raja Bade Chowk towards the western suburbs. Similarly, vehicles from Yes Bank Junction heading towards Siddhivinayak will be diverted via Pandurang Naik Road, Raja Bade Chowk, L.J. Road, Gadkari Junction and Gokhale Road towards South Mumbai. No-parking zones will be enforced on Keluskar Road (North and South), Pandurang Naik Road, and N.C. Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden.

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Parking arrangements for official vehicles have been made at Veer Savarkar Smarak Hall, Vanita Samaj Hall, Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool and Kohinoor PPL in Dadar. The parade will commence from Shivaji Park Ground (Gate No. 5), proceeding via Keluskar Road North, C. Ramchandra Chowk, turning onto Veer Savarkar Road southbound, and concluding at Narali Baug. Motorists are advised to avoid these routes during the specified hours, while traffic personnel and signages will be deployed to assist commuters. Citizens without vehicle passes have been advised to park their vehicles at the BMC’s Kohinoor parking lot in Dadar.

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