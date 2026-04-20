NCP Leader Supriya Sule Flags Rise In Crimes Against Women In Maharashtra, Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis | X/@supriya_sule

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has expressed deep concern over what she described as a worsening safety crisis for women in Maharashtra. Sharing her views publicly, she pointed to a steady rise in crimes against women and children, calling the situation “extremely serious” and demanding immediate government intervention.

In her letter dated April 20, 2026, addressed to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sule cited frequent reports of assault, domestic violence, kidnapping and crimes against minors. She noted that both urban centres such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik, as well as rural regions, are witnessing a surge in such incidents, creating an atmosphere of fear among citizens.

Impact on families and young girls

Sule underlined that the consequences go beyond crime statistics. According to her, families are increasingly worried about the safety of their daughters, which is beginning to affect girls’ education, health and overall development. She warned that the growing insecurity could have long term social implications if not addressed urgently.

She also observed that Maharashtra’s reputation as a state known for relatively strong law and order is at risk, adding that the current situation reflects poorly at a national level.

Call for immediate and structured action

In her appeal, Sule urged the state government to prepare a comprehensive and time bound action plan to ensure women’s safety. She stressed that ensuring a secure environment is a fundamental responsibility of the administration.

Among her key recommendations was a district wise review of women’s safety by the Home Minister, along with a significant increase in the number of female police personnel. She also called for enhanced night patrolling across vulnerable areas.

Strengthening institutions and accountability

Sule highlighted gaps in institutional mechanisms, noting that the State Women’s Commission remains non-functional and must be activated immediately. She also sought a review of district-level committees tasked with women’s welfare to ensure they are operational and effective.

Further, she recommended empowering local-level systems to address domestic violence and called for strict vigilance by government agencies to prevent child marriage and abuse. Emphasising urgency, she proposed a zero tolerance approach towards crimes involving women and children.

Focus on student safety

The MP also pressed for immediate guidelines to improve safety measures in schools and colleges, stressing the need for heightened vigilance to protect female students.

Her letter adds to the growing chorus of concern over women’s safety in Maharashtra, placing pressure on the state government to respond with concrete steps.