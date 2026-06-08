NCP Leader Sunetra Pawar Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Baramati Hospital, Directs Patient-Centric Reforms |

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Ajit Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Hospital in Baramati on Monday, reviewing healthcare facilities and directing officials to ensure efficient and patient-centric service delivery.

Departments Reviewed & Patient Interaction

During her visit, Pawar inspected various departments of the hospital and assessed the availability of medicines, cleanliness standards, patient amenities and overall administrative functioning. She also interacted with patients and their relatives to understand their concerns and gather feedback on the quality of healthcare services being provided.

Expressing concern over any lapses in service delivery, Pawar instructed hospital authorities and staff to perform their duties with greater responsibility and accountability. She stressed that government healthcare institutions must remain sensitive to the needs of citizens and ensure that patients receive timely and quality treatment.

Cleanliness & Shortcomings Addressed

Pawar directed the administration to maintain cleanliness throughout the hospital premises and immediately address any shortcomings affecting patient care. She emphasized that public hospitals play a crucial role in serving common citizens and therefore must uphold the highest standards of efficiency and service.

Officials present during the inspection said Pawar’s hands-on approach and direct interaction with patients reflected her commitment to responsive governance and public welfare. They noted that her emphasis on discipline, regular monitoring and swift decision-making has earned appreciation from local residents and healthcare beneficiaries alike.

Comparison with Ajit Pawar's Work Ethic

Observers also pointed out that Pawar’s style of functioning—marked by ground-level assessments, prompt action and close attention to public concerns—bears similarities to the work ethic associated with senior NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The surprise visit underscored the leadership’s focus on strengthening public healthcare services and ensuring greater accountability in government institutions, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/