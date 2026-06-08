Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Urges BMC To Expand Dialysis, Launch 'Diabetes-Free Mumbai' Campaign | File Photo

Mumbai: Stressing the need to strengthen Mumbai’s public healthcare system, Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to expand dialysis facilities, launch a city-wide “Diabetes-Free Mumbai” campaign, operationalise proposed cancer care beds on schedule, establish mental health centres, and increase budget allocation per hospital bed across civic hospitals.

High-Level Review Meeting

Satam raised these demands during a high-level review meeting on the status and modernisation of the BMC healthcare department, convened at his request and chaired by Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar.

Addressing the meeting, Satam highlighted the growing burden of lifestyle diseases and specialised healthcare needs in the city. He stressed that civic hospitals must strengthen dialysis services, cancer treatment infrastructure and mental healthcare facilities to meet rising patient demand.

'Diabetes-Free Mumbai' Campaign

He also called for the launch of a comprehensive “Diabetes-Free Mumbai” campaign aimed at tackling the increasing prevalence of diabetes and other lifestyle-related illnesses among Mumbaikars.

According to Satam, the BMC currently operates nearly 14,000 beds across its primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare network, supported by an annual health budget of around Rs 7,500 crore. With an additional 5,000 hospital beds expected to be added in the coming years, he said the civic body must simultaneously prepare a comprehensive manpower plan.

Manpower Planning Essential

“The BMC must ensure adequate availability of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and support personnel to effectively operate these new healthcare facilities,” Satam said.

He further emphasised the need to sensitise frontline healthcare workers, including nurses, OPD doctors, security personnel and other public-facing staff, to ensure compassionate and efficient patient care at civic hospitals.

Action Taken Report & Follow-Up

Satam said the BMC administration has been directed to prepare an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the issues raised during the meeting, following which a review meeting will be held to monitor progress and implementation.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Ritu Tawde, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde.

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