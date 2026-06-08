CM Devendra Fadnavis Envisions Dharavi Redevelopment On Lines Of Singapore, Hong Kong With Residents At Core |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed that the ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project will be developed on the lines of Singapore and Hong Kong, with the welfare and interests of residents remaining at the core of the transformation.

Comprehensive Transformation Programme

Chairing a review meeting of the project at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis emphasized that the redevelopment initiative is not merely a construction exercise but a comprehensive programme aimed at improving the quality of life of Dharavi’s residents while preserving its unique social and industrial ecosystem.

“The people of Dharavi must remain at the centre of this project. While commercial development is a part of the plan, public welfare will be given the highest priority,” Fadnavis said. He stressed that the livelihoods of residents, workers and small entrepreneurs must be protected during the redevelopment process.

Protection of Traditional Industries

The Chief Minister said special efforts would be made to preserve Dharavi’s traditional industries, including leather, textiles, recycling, pottery and food processing. A dedicated MSME policy is being prepared to safeguard these sectors and promote employment generation. Plans are also being drawn up to develop modern cloud kitchens for food businesses operating in the area.

Highlighting Dharavi’s cultural significance, Fadnavis said the iconic Kumbharwada pottery cluster should retain its distinct identity, noting that it remains a major attraction for domestic and international visitors. He directed officials to consult stakeholders and evolve an appropriate preservation strategy.

Green Initiatives & Single-Window Clearance

The project will also include a large nature park, extensive tree transplantation and plantation drives, and environmentally sustainable urban planning measures. Fadnavis directed authorities to ensure that all clearances required for the project are provided through a dedicated single-window mechanism to accelerate implementation.

In a major infrastructure announcement, officials informed the meeting that India’s first state-of-the-art multi-modal transport hub will be developed as part of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The hub will integrate Western, Central and Harbour railway lines along with multiple Metro corridors, while future connectivity to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train is also being explored.

Bullet Train & Airport Connectivity

The facility will offer city check-in services for air travellers, enabling passengers to complete baggage formalities in Dharavi before travelling to the airport via Airport Express services. Plans also include a fast jetty for water transport connectivity to the airport and the development of a vertiport for future air taxi services.

The redevelopment blueprint further proposes the beautification of the BKC-Dharavi corridor with landscaped green zones, modern pedestrian infrastructure and world-class urban design. Authorities aim to provide at least 10,000 homes to eligible residents by 2028 under the first phase of the project.

Officials said rehabilitation buildings in Dharavi are expected to be completed within 42 months, while rehabilitation works in Matunga have been scheduled for completion within 39 months. The first phase is targeted for completion and handover by March 2028, with the entire redevelopment project expected to be completed over the next decade.

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