Minister Sakore-Bordikar Directs MSEDCL To Expedite Raigad Power Works Before Monsoon, Install 25 Transformers |

Mumbai: Minister of State for Energy Meghana Sakore-Bordikar has directed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to expedite and complete all pending electricity infrastructure works in Raigad district before the onset of the monsoon.

Review Meeting & Transformer Installation

Chairing a review meeting at the MSEB Holding Company office regarding the growing power demand in the coastal belt between Awas and Revdanda in Alibag taluka, Sakore-Bordikar instructed officials to address electricity-related issues on a priority basis. She also directed MSEDCL to install 25 transformers of 100 kVA capacity in the region to meet rising power requirements.

The minister noted that tourism activity in the Awas-Revdanda coastal stretch has increased significantly in recent years. As a result, local residents have developed cottages, homestays and other tourism-related facilities, leading to a substantial rise in electricity consumption.

Minister's Directive on Proactive Action

“Considering the rapid growth of tourism and the increasing number of consumers in the region, electricity infrastructure must be strengthened immediately. Officials should work proactively to resolve power-related issues faced by residents and businesses,” she said.

Sakore-Bordikar also instructed MSEDCL officials to organize a special consumer outreach camp in the coastal villages to address grievances and provide quick solutions to electricity-related complaints. She emphasized that information about the PM Surya Ghar Yojana should also be disseminated during the camp to encourage greater adoption of rooftop solar energy among consumers.

The meeting was attended by Pen Circle Superintending Engineer Dhanraj Bikkad, Alibag Executive Engineer Rajesh Bhagat, Additional Executive Engineer Akash Tayade, Executive Engineer Avinash Pagare, senior BJP leader Satish Dharap, Raigad Zilla Parishad member Vaikunth Patil, BJP office-bearers and local residents.

The minister reiterated that strengthening power infrastructure in tourism-driven coastal areas is essential to support economic growth and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for residents and visitors alike. She directed officials to closely monitor ongoing works and ensure timely completion before the monsoon season begins.

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