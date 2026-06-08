Maharashtra Health Department Rolls Out First-Of-Its-Kind Counselling-Based Transparent Transfer For 4,193 Employees | File Photo

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Maharashtra’s Public Health Department has successfully implemented a counselling-based and transparent transfer process for Group-C cadre employees, completing recommendations for 4,193 transfers out of 4,506 eligible employees across the state.

Major Administrative Reform

The initiative, undertaken under the leadership of Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and Minister of State Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, is being hailed as a major administrative reform aimed at ensuring fairness, accountability and employee confidence in the transfer system.

Unlike previous years, the transfer process this year was conducted through structured counselling sessions, where factors such as service seniority, employee preferences, postings in remote areas, medical grounds and family circumstances were taken into consideration before finalising transfers.

Guidance and Transparency Measures

The process was carried out under the guidance of the Principal Secretary, Secretary-2 and Commissioner of Health Services, while the Director of Health Services (Primary) oversaw detailed planning and implementation. To maintain transparency, the department issued separate schedules and guidelines for every division, conducted regular video conferences, resolved objections promptly and videographed the entire process.

The counselling sessions were held between May 13 and May 23 across major divisions including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Akola, Nashik, Kolhapur, Pune, Latur and Thane, along with special health institutions. Officials said the process remained smooth and largely dispute-free throughout the state.

Cadres Covered Under Transfers

Among the cadres covered under the transfers were 1,575 nursing staff, 808 multipurpose health workers (male), 197 junior clerks, 160 pharmaceutical officers and 149 laboratory assistants. Employee unions and staff members have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a long-awaited step towards a fair and trust-based transfer mechanism.

The department also publicly displayed lists of vacant posts and transfer-eligible employees on its website and notice boards. State-level observers monitored the proceedings at every stage, while employee feedback was openly shared on social media platforms to maintain transparency and avoid confusion.

Several officials and employees termed the process “fair, transparent and confidence-building,” saying it has created a positive atmosphere within the department. Health officials believe the initiative could become a model for future employee management practices within the state administration.

Director of Health Services (Primary) Dr Vijay Kandewad said the cooperation and positive response from employees helped the department conduct the transfer process in a planned and transparent manner.

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