Fitness Trainer's Viral Meltdown Video Exposes Recurring Power Outages Plaguing Navi Mumbai's Ulwe |

A less than a minute long meltdown video posted by fitness trainer, powerlifter and gold medallist Anantaa Baruah from Ulwe's Sector 8 has brought renewed attention to recurring power outages affecting several parts of Navi Mumbai.

Video's Impact & Reach

The emotional video, uploaded on Saturday, has garnered more than 1.4 million views on social media. In the clip, Baruah breaks down while describing the impact of repeated power cuts on her health, sleep and demanding work schedule. Baruah in the video states of recurrent power cuts in the area for the past two weeks.

According to posts shared on her Instagram account, Baruah day begin at 5 am, it includes conducting online fitness sessions and training clients at her gym. She then returns home in the afternoon to cook food and take some rest. She resumes training clients both at home and at the gym from around 5 pm to 8 pm. She then undertakes her own powerlifting practice until about 10 pm before returning home.

Impact on Sleep & Health

In the viral video, Baruah says recurring power outages have deprived her of adequate rest. With electricity often unavailable for several hours during the night and her workday beginning again at dawn, she says the lack of sleep has become unbearable.

Frustrated that the situation had not improved even a day later, Baruah posted another video on Sunday that quickly gained attention online. In the clip, she is seen carrying a pillow while walking into a local electricity substation office and saying that she was going there to sleep because, unlike her home, the office had electricity.

Residents Share Similar Ordeal

The symbolic protest resonated with residents facing similar issues. According to Baruah, her locality has been subjected to recurrent power cuts for the past week, leaving residents struggling through sleepless nights amid high temperatures and humidity.

The videos have triggered widespread discussion on social media, with many residents from Ulwe, Taloja and other parts of Navi Mumbai sharing their own experiences of frequent outages. Several users commented that the issue has disrupted work schedules, studies and daily life, while others expressed concern about the impact on senior citizens, children and individuals with health conditions.

Public Frustration Grows

What began as a personal account of exhaustion has now evolved into a broader expression of public frustration, with residents demanding immediate intervention and a long-term solution to the recurring power supply disruptions affecting some of Navi Mumbai's fastest-growing residential areas.

When contacted officials from MSEDCL affirmed of some power outages.

"There were intermittent power outages in certain areas due to technical issues, including the burning of underground cable wires caused by overheating and excessive load on the network.

We regret the inconvenience caused to consumers and understand the difficulties faced by residents due to these disruptions. Our technical teams have been working round the clock to identify faults and restore power supply at the earliest possible time.

As part of measures to strengthen the electricity distribution infrastructure and prevent similar incidents in the future, four new transformers are being installed in Ulwe node . In Sector 8 itself 200 mtr cable is being laid to ensure outages don't occur," said the officer in charge.

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