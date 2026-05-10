NCP Leader Rupali Chakankar Appears Before SIT In Ashok Kharat Case; Alleged Links With Jailed Godman Probed

NCP Leader Rupali Chakankar Appears Before SIT In Ashok Kharat Case | File Pic

Mumbai: The political heat surrounding self-styled godman Ashok Kharat intensified on Sunday after NCP leader Rupali Chakankar appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Nashik for questioning over her alleged links with the controversial figure, who is currently jailed in multiple rape and fraud cases.

Chakankar Questioned About Association, Financial Transactions & Bank Account

Chakankar arrived at the Maharashtra Police Academy around noon and recorded her statement before the SIT. Investigators are believed to have questioned her about her association with Kharat, financial transactions linked to the accused and allegations regarding the use of her sister’s bank account.

Before entering the academy, Chakankar told reporters that she was prepared to cooperate with the probe. “I am here to answer all the questions asked by the SIT,” she said, adding that she would extend full support to investigators.

Kharat Was Arrested in March After Woman Accused Him of Repeated Sexual Assault

Kharat was arrested by Nashik police in March after a woman accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her for nearly three years. As the investigation progressed, police uncovered several other alleged offences, including financial fraud, land grabbing and cheating people through so-called occult practices.

Following the widening probe, the Maharashtra government constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate a dozen criminal cases registered against Kharat across Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

Chakankar Had Resigned as Women's Commission Chairperson After Her Name Surfaced

The controversy had earlier forced Chakankar to resign from her posts as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission and head of the NCP women’s wing after her name surfaced in connection with Kharat. The issue gained traction after photographs and reports emerged showing her participation in religious rituals conducted by Kharat at the Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust, where she was reportedly associated as a member.

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Activist Anjali Damania had also sought an investigation into Chakankar’s alleged proximity to Kharat, claiming to possess call records showing frequent conversations between the two.

Meanwhile, the case took a political turn after senior Congress leader Nana Patole alleged that several ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet had links with Kharat. Patole claimed the accused godman’s life could be under threat in custody and said the Congress would seek action from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Responding to the allegations, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule challenged the Congress leader to disclose the names of those allegedly involved instead of making “incomplete allegations”. He also maintained that Kharat remained safe in custody.

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