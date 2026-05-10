Awaaz Foundation Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Withdraw Coastal Ad Regulations Citing Light Pollution & Ecological Harm | X @awaazforaction & File Pic

Mumbai: Environmental group Awaaz Foundation has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to personally intervene and withdraw the proposed ‘Maharashtra Maritime Board (Regulation of Display of Advertisements) Regulations 2026’, warning that the policy could severely damage the state’s coastline, biodiversity and public health.

Sumaira Abdulali Flags Concerns Over Illuminated & Floating Advertisements

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Awaaz Foundation founder Sumaira Abdulali expressed concern over the Maharashtra Maritime Board notification permitting various forms of advertisements along the coastline, including illuminated displays, floating advertisements, digital screens, laser shows and aerial promotions.

The organisation argued that the regulations would lead to increased light pollution, which it described as a recognised environmental hazard affecting wildlife, human health and natural ecosystems. The group stated that Maharashtra’s beaches, mangrove forests and coastal stretches are ecologically sensitive areas supporting migratory birds and marine biodiversity, and should be protected from commercial advertising.

Unrestricted Advertisements Could Interfere With Road Safety

Awaaz Foundation also warned that unrestricted digital and illuminated displays could interfere with road safety by distracting motorists and increasing glare along coastal roads. The letter cited international examples such as New York City and Tokyo, where illuminated billboards are restricted to commercial zones and subject to stringent controls.

The organisation highlighted concerns regarding sleep disorders, stress, eye strain and other health issues allegedly linked to excessive artificial lighting. It further noted that blue light emitted from digital displays is considered particularly harmful.

Foundation Demands Complete Ban on Ads in Scenic Coastal Areas

In its detailed objections submitted to the Maharashtra Maritime Board, the foundation demanded a complete ban on advertising in areas of scenic beauty, especially illuminated advertisements. It also called for a prohibition on video and animated displays, adaptive brightness controls for digital hoardings, strict zoning regulations, and the formation of a monitoring committee comprising NGOs, citizens and scientific experts.

The group has additionally sought a personal hearing and wider public consultation before any advertising policy is finalised.

Awaaz Foundation maintained that Maharashtra has previously taken significant initiatives in environmental protection and urged the government to ensure that the state’s coastline remains free from visual and environmental degradation.

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