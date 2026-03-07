NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks Discharge In Money Laundering Case After MSC Bank Fraud Probe Closure | IANS

Mumbai: Days after the special court for MPs and MLAs accepted the closure report filed by the EOW in the MSC Bank fraud case, NCP leader Rohit Pawar and others, who were booked in a connected money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, have approached the special court for discharge.

Besides Pawar, his close associate and businessman Rajendra Ingwale, along with other NCP leaders Prajakt Tanpure and Subhash Deshmukh, and the connected firms have approached the court. The case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for the alleged fraud was taken as a predicate offence by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate the money laundering probe.

The EOW, however, after the investigation, filed a closure report twice before the special court. The court last month accepted both the closure reports and rejected the objections raised by the ED and complainants for the closure of the case. However, with the closure of the predicate offence, Pawar on Friday approached the court through his lawyer, Kushal Mor.

It is contended that with the closure of the predicate offence, the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) does not survive.

