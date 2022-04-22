NCP leader Baliram Netke seeks Aadhar Card registration camp for Kharghar residents

Giving a voice to the residents of Kharghar, The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baliram Netke took to post office addressing the need for a Aadhar Card registration camp in the vicinity.

Over the concern that the residents lack a Aadhar centre in their area, making them commute to other localities to process the official document related procedure, Netke penned a letter seeking an Aadhar Card registration camp for the residents of Kharghar.

“We have requested the Kharghar Post Office to step up a registration camp for the stated facility. As majority of residents are working and it is difficult for them to register the Aadhar card or complete paperwork in the allocated day, we have requested the officials to set up registration camp at Kharghar city," Netke said while speaking to the Free Press Journal.

He further added, “The reason behind the need for the camp is that the Kharghar PO is on an extreme end of the city, resulting residents to face commute issues. So, we have written a letter to the post office officials to hold a camp in the city with the aim to ease the procedure over the official document."

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 10:32 AM IST