NCP leader Ajit Pawar says PM Modi's charisma, not degree, helped him win in 2014

In a controversial statement, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has said that questioning the educational qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not correct. Pawar claimed that it was Modi's charisma and not his degree that helped him win the 2014 general elections.

Pawar made the statement while addressing a rally in Baramati, his home constituency. He claimed that Modi's educational qualifications were not important and that it was his ability to connect with people that won him the elections.

He said, "In the year 2014, did the public vote for Prime Minister Modi based on his degree? It was the charisma he had created which helped him win the elections," adding, "Now he has been representing the country for nine years. It is not fair to ask about his degree. We should question him on issues like inflation and unemployment. Minister's degree is not an important issue."

Will inflation reduce after clarity on his degree, asks Pawar

He further asked, "Will inflation reduce if we get clarity on his degree? Will people get jobs after knowing the status of his degree?"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought clarity on PM Modi's degree

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Prime Minister Modi should put his college degrees in the domain of the public.

"Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," he said in the tweet.

Kejriwal's remarks came hours after Gujarat HC verdict

His remarks came hours after the Gujarat High Court last week set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Court's observations

The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree.

Pawan Khera also expressed astonishment

Earlier Congress leader Pawan Khera said that he was surprised after the matter related to Prime Minister's degree went to court.

While addressing a press conference, Pawan Khera said, "See, why this matter went to the court. They are under a lot of pressure. PM's educational qualification and his degree whether genuine or not, this matter going to a court is astonishing".