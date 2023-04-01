Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat HC dismissing his plea seeking to see PM Modi's degrees: Does India need an educated PM

CM Arvind Kejriwal | Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking copies of the latter's degrees.

"Gujarat High Court's order to not show PM Modi's degree certificates has increased curiousity to know his qualifications," he said, adding, "People have only two answers--either they'll think of PM being too proud or that his degrees could be forged."

Kejriwal said, "We live in a democracy. We should have the freedom to question and seek information." Speaking further, he said being less educated or uneducated is not a crime and elucidated many people cannot complete their education due to financial constraints.

"Our country has not progressed as well as it should have in the 75 years since Independence. People today are impatient and want rapid progress and the youth is aspirational and for the same, a country's PM should be educated," he said.

Slams PM Modi on his rhetorics, demonetisation

He took a jab at PM Modi's statements including the one where he claims that gas eminating from sewers could be used as energy. He said an educated man would not speak such utterances.

Delhi CM said such situations raise questions on their education and further alluded to one of his old speeches that he is not much learned and that he attended local school.

"A Prime Minister has to be learned because they have to take many important decisions in a day," he said adding that no learned PM would have approved demonetisation. "Demonetisation pushed back India's progress by a decade," and also said that GST was a good concept but its implementation damaged the economy. He also invoked the farm law incident.

60,000 schools shut

Kejriwal said that education is not being given the importance it should. "Last year, 60000 schools have been shut across the country. The population is increasing and the number of schools should have gone up, instead they have shut. This indicates that education is not being given the importance. How will an uneducated country make progress," he questioned.