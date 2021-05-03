NCP demands declaration of health emergency, urges Centre to convene all-party meeting

Mumbai: The NCP has urged the Centre to soon convene an all-party meeting to decide a policy to combat the pandemic during the second wave. Such a meeting is necessary as there is a health emergency in the country amid rising cases there are shortages of beds, oxygen and medicines. The party has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can now no longer handle the present crisis.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik attacked the BJP-led Centre for its vaccine diplomacy by putting the country into trouble. He alleged that it was a publicity stunt which was not needed when India was going through a major crisis.

‘’It is not appropriate to put our country in trouble and supply vaccines to other countries. This clearly means that there is no planning,’’ said Malik. He lashed out at Modi saying that exporting vaccines to other countries just for the sake of publicity was not a right thing especially when there has been a shortage of vaccines in the country.

He reiterated that the Centre should convene an all -party meeting in a bid to tackle the pandemic by putting in place a comprehensive policy.

Malik’s statement came a day after opposition parties in a joint statement called upon the Centre to focus all attention on ensuring the uninterrupted flow of oxygen supplies to all hospitals and health centres across the country.

Meanwhile, Malik demanded that the Centre should find out who was conspiring to discredit the vaccine producers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech after they were granted license to manufacture vaccines in the country.

‘’Increasing the production of vaccines is a need of the hour and it is the responsibility of the Central government and the vaccine companies,’’ he noted.

Malik said in order to tackle the shortage, the Centre should allow the vaccine producers from other countries to supply to India.