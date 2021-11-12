NCP delegation to urge ED to expedite investigations against BJP leaders

Amid the arrest of former minister Anil Deshmukh and probe against party leaders by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the NCP on Thursday announced that a delegation will soon meet the Central probe agency to ask the present status of actions against BJP leaders initiated earlier. NCP minister and the party’s chief spokesman Nawab Malik on Thursday said a delegation led by the state unit chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil will visit the ED office and find out the status.

Malik said the ED has not taken any action against BJP leaders and also leaders from other parties that migrated to the saffron party. “The NCP has compiled the list of various cases and will enquire with the ED why there has been no movement and why investigations against such leaders have been halted. Why has there been no progress?,” he said, adding that the delegation will urge the ED to expedite the probe.

NCP’s move came days after former Congress minister Harshvardhan Patil and former NCP leader Sanjaykaka Patil declared that after joining the BJP they are not scared about any inquiries by the Central probe agencies. Harshvardhan Patil claimed that he does not have any tension and sleeps well. On the other hand, Sanjaykaka Patil, who is two-term BJP MP from Sangli, said he won’t be chased by the ED or face any probe as he is in the BJP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 08:53 AM IST