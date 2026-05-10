NCP Delegation Meets Sunetra Pawar Over Panvel Water Crisis And Civic Issues | X | @SunetraA_Pawar

A delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party met Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar at the party’s Mumbai office and raised concerns over Panvel’s ongoing water crisis along with several developmental and civic issues affecting the city.

During the meeting, the delegation urged the state government to provide long-term support to permanently resolve the growing water shortage in Panvel.

“The issue of water supply in Panvel has become a major concern for residents. There is a need for long-term planning and coordinated government support to permanently address the problem,” members of the delegation said during the discussion.

The delegation also highlighted the contribution made by MP Sunil Tatkare towards Panvel’s water supply schemes and infrastructure development during his tenure as Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister.

Party representatives informed Sunetra Pawar that several infrastructure and civic development projects are currently underway through the Panvel Municipal Corporation and said the NCP, as an important constituent of the Mahayuti alliance, continues to support the city’s development under the leadership of Sunil Tatkare.

Discussions were also held regarding the current political situation in Panvel and efforts to strengthen the party organisation in the region.

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According to party leaders, Sunetra Pawar responded positively to the issues raised during the meeting and assured cooperation on matters concerning Panvel’s development.

“Her positive response towards various civic and developmental issues has brought relief to Panvel residents and renewed enthusiasm among party workers,” a party representative said.

Party leaders expressed confidence that the meeting would help accelerate efforts towards resolving Panvel’s water crisis and addressing key urban development concerns.

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