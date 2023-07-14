Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Wife Pratibha Admitted To Breach Candy Hospital; Will Undergo Surgery

Sharad Pawar with wife Pratibha in an earlier photo | Twitter

Pratibha Pawar, wife of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar, was on Friday admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai where she will undergo an operation, a party functionary said.

The surgery will be conducted on Friday and it is related to her hand, the NCP functionary from the Sharad Pawar group said without elaborating further.

Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar were married in 1967. Their daughter, Supriya Sule, is an MP from Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Pratibha Pawar's father Sadashiv Shinde was a leg-spinner in the Indian cricket team. Between 1946 and 1952, he played seven Test matches for India.

Fondly known as 'Kaki' among NCP leaders, Pratibha Pawar is often viewed as the matriarch of the party but is never active in politics, but she was crucial in bringing Ajit Pawar back when they joined forces to create the government in 2019 with Devendra Fadnavis. This was noted in Sharad Pawar's autobiography.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)