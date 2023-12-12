NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Turns 83, Know More About One Of India's Most Influential Political Leader |

Born in Maharashtra's Baramati, Sharad Govindrao Pawar, a stalwart in Indian politics, celebrates his 83rd birthday on December 12, 2023. With 55 years of political experience, he embarked on his political journey at the age of 27, securing a seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Baramati constituency in 1967.

Key Roles in National Leadership

Pawar's trajectory in Indian politics soared as he assumed significant roles, serving as both the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Agriculture for the nation. His contribution to these crucial portfolios marked his commitment to shaping the country's destiny.

Founding The NCP

A pivotal moment in Pawar's political career came with the founding of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999. A departure from the Indian National Congress, this move showcased his independent political spirit. Since its inception, Pawar has steered the NCP as its president, wielding influence in Maharashtra and beyond.

Parliamentary & Legislative Tenure

Pawar's impact extended to both the national and state levels, as he served as a Member of Parliament (MP) and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for numerous years. His leadership played a pivotal role in the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, where his experience proved invaluable during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond Politics: A Sporting Stint

Sharad Pawar's influence stretched beyond politics into the realm of cricket administration. He held the position of the Chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and later served as the President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. His involvement in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Maratha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) further showcased his diverse leadership roles.

Padma Vibhushan & Political Legacy

In 2017, Pawar received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, a testament to his enduring influence and effectiveness in the political landscape. Widely recognized as one of the country's most respected politicians, Pawar's legacy remains intertwined with India's socio-political fabric.