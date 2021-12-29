NCP chief Sharad Pawar praises PM Modi, says 'he puts in a lot of hard work'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying “puts in a lot of hard work and carries the task he takes up to its logical conclusion”. The former union minister was speaking at the launch of a coffee table book on his life in Pune.

According to an Indian Express report, during the launch, Pawar also said that in 2019, PM Modi had suggested they “work together” in Maharashtra. “But I told him right in his office that it was not possible,” the NCP chief added.

Speaking about the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Pawar said he had “no worries” about its stability. “I was worried about the CM’s health…But in the past 10 days, he seems to be taking all the decisions," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the NCP supremo had said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has a "clear cut" majority in the Assembly and the people of the state do not even take note of statements made by the opposition BJP.

"Today, the MVA government has a clear cut majority in the Assembly under (Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Because of this, Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues have been successful in giving a stable government in the state."

His remarks had come after Maharashtra BJP president and MLA Chandrakant Patil said the way MVA government has "insulted" Governor BS Koshyari over the issue of Assembly Speaker's election and that it could invite imposition of the President' rule in the state.

Taking a swipe at Patil, Pawar said since a stable government is in place since the last two years, some people are sulking and making such statements.

"Similar statements were made in the past too. However, common people of the state do not take cognizance of them. I do not want to make any additional comment on it," he said.

