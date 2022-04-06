NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

NCP President Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's office in Parliament on Wednesday, reports from ABP Majha stated.

The two leaders spoke for about 20 to 25 minutes. They had earlier met on July 17 last year.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra MLAs attended dinner at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital on Tuesday.

Pawar had invited MLAs from Maharashtra for dinner yesterday as the MLAs from all the parties are here in Delhi for a training program in the Parliament.

The training program is for all the first-time MLAs as per the parliamentary system of the country.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also invited Maharashtra MLAs for high-tea at his Delhi residence.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also met Maharashtra Congress MLAs at 10 Janpath in Delhi on Tuesday. More than 22 MLAs were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held at 10 Janpath before Sharad Pawar's dinner and after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's high tea meet here.

