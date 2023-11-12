 NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Feels Unwell During Meeting In Baramati; Doctors Advise Rest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNCP Chief Sharad Pawar Feels Unwell During Meeting In Baramati; Doctors Advise Rest

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Feels Unwell During Meeting In Baramati; Doctors Advise Rest

The 82-year-old leader was in Baramati for Diwali. His scheduled visit to Purandar in Pune district on Sunday has been cancelled, sources added.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | ANI Photo

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting in his hometown Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district and has been advised rest by doctors, party sources told PTI.

Pawar was on Saturday evening attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors, they informed.

Health Deteriorated During Meeting

Two meetings, under the chairmanship of Sharad Pawar, were scheduled at the Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. However, in the evening, the situation took an unexpected turn as Sharad Pawar began to feel restless.

In response to his discomfort, MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, took swift action by calling a doctor to the scene. The medical examination further revealed the severity of his condition, leading the doctor to advise immediate rest.

Pawar's Condition Stable, Resting In Baramati

Local reports suggest that Sharad Pawar was grappling with a cold, contributing to his health concerns. As of now, he is reported to be in stable condition and is currently resting at his residence in Baramati.

The 82-year-old leader was in Baramati for Diwali. His scheduled visit to Purandar in Pune district on Sunday has been cancelled, sources added.

Read Also
Maharashtra: After Meeting Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule In Pune, Ajit Pawar Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Feels Unwell During Meeting In Baramati; Doctors Advise Rest

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Feels Unwell During Meeting In Baramati; Doctors Advise Rest

Mumbai News: BMC To Start Diabetes Screening Across City

Mumbai News: BMC To Start Diabetes Screening Across City

Mumbai News: Protest Against Actor's Remarks On Palestine At IIT-B

Mumbai News: Protest Against Actor's Remarks On Palestine At IIT-B

Mumbai News: Drug Peddler Duo Nabbed After Hot Chase; MD Worth ₹8 Lakh Seized

Mumbai News: Drug Peddler Duo Nabbed After Hot Chase; MD Worth ₹8 Lakh Seized

Mumbai News: Drunk Man Hurls Live Crackers On Social Worker

Mumbai News: Drunk Man Hurls Live Crackers On Social Worker