NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Feels Unwell During Meeting In Baramati; Doctors Advise Rest

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | ANI Photo

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting in his hometown Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district and has been advised rest by doctors, party sources told PTI.

Pawar was on Saturday evening attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors, they informed.

Health Deteriorated During Meeting

Two meetings, under the chairmanship of Sharad Pawar, were scheduled at the Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. However, in the evening, the situation took an unexpected turn as Sharad Pawar began to feel restless.

In response to his discomfort, MP Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, took swift action by calling a doctor to the scene. The medical examination further revealed the severity of his condition, leading the doctor to advise immediate rest.

Pawar's Condition Stable, Resting In Baramati

Local reports suggest that Sharad Pawar was grappling with a cold, contributing to his health concerns. As of now, he is reported to be in stable condition and is currently resting at his residence in Baramati.

The 82-year-old leader was in Baramati for Diwali. His scheduled visit to Purandar in Pune district on Sunday has been cancelled, sources added.

