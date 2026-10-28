NCP Appoints Umesh Patil National Chief Spokesperson, Zeeshan Siddique Mumbai President

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has revamped its organisational responsibilities by appointing Solapur district president Umesh Patil as its National Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zeeshan Siddique as the party’s Mumbai president.
The appointments were announced on Wednesday by NCP national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, as the party looks to strengthen its organisational network and leadership at the national and city levels.
Appointment Letters Handed Over At Devgiri
The appointment letters were handed over to Patil and Siddique at Devgiri, the official residence of the Deputy Chief Minister, in the presence of Sunetra Pawar and MP Parth Ajit Pawar. Other senior party leaders and office-bearers attended the occasion.
Sunetra Pawar expressed confidence that the newly appointed leaders would discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment while working to expand the party’s organisational presence.
She said the appointments were aimed at strengthening the party while carrying forward the ideals, vision and legacy of public service of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Focus On Organisational Expansion
Patil, who was serving as the NCP’s Solapur district president, will now take on a national-level communication role, representing the party on political and organisational issues.
Siddique, an MLA, has been entrusted with leading the party’s Mumbai unit, where he will be responsible for strengthening its presence and coordinating its activities in the city.
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The appointments come as the NCP seeks to consolidate its organisational structure under Sunetra Pawar’s leadership following Ajit Pawar’s death earlier this year. The party faces the task of maintaining its political base, strengthening its communication strategy and reinforcing its organisation across Maharashtra.
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