NCP Appoints Umesh Patil National Chief Spokesperson, Zeeshan Siddique Mumbai President

Umesh Patil and Zeeshan Siddique take on key organisational roles in the NCP | X

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has revamped its organisational responsibilities by appointing Solapur district president Umesh Patil as its National Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zeeshan Siddique as the party’s Mumbai president.

The appointments were announced on Wednesday by NCP national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, as the party looks to strengthen its organisational network and leadership at the national and city levels.

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पार्टीच्या राष्ट्रीय मुख्य प्रवक्तेपदी नियुक्ती झाल्यानंतर पक्षाचे प्रदेशाध्यक्ष खासदार मा. श्री. सुनीलजी तटकरे साहेब यांची सदिच्छा भेट घेतली. पक्षाने माझ्यावर सोपविलेल्या या महत्त्वपूर्ण जबाबदारीबद्दल त्यांच्याशी चर्चा केली. आदरणीय अजितदादांचे विचार, पक्षाची ध्येयधोरणे आणि जनतेचे प्रश्न प्रभावीपणे मांडण्यासाठी पक्षनेतृत्वाच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली काम करण्याचा निर्धार व्यक्त केला. माझ्यावर दाखविलेला विश्वास सार्थ ठरवून ही जबाबदारी प्रामाणिकपणे पार पाडण्यासाठी आणि पक्षाची भूमिका जनतेपर्यंत पोहोचविण्यासाठी मी सदैव कटिबद्ध राहीन! @SunilTatkare #ncp #maharashtra — Umesh Patil (@umeshpatilspeak) October 28, 2026

Appointment Letters Handed Over At Devgiri

The appointment letters were handed over to Patil and Siddique at Devgiri, the official residence of the Deputy Chief Minister, in the presence of Sunetra Pawar and MP Parth Ajit Pawar. Other senior party leaders and office-bearers attended the occasion.

Sunetra Pawar expressed confidence that the newly appointed leaders would discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment while working to expand the party’s organisational presence.

She said the appointments were aimed at strengthening the party while carrying forward the ideals, vision and legacy of public service of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Today, with the blessings of Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Smt. @SunetraA_Pawar Vahini, and the guidance of Rajya Sabha MP @parthajitpawar Dada, I have been appointed as the President of the Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party. I am deeply humbled and honoured by the trust and responsibility bestowed upon me. This is not just a position, but a commitment to work tirelessly for the people of Mumbai, strengthen our party at the grassroots level, empower the youth, and carry forward the vision and legacy of my leader Late Ajit Dada Pawar ji. On this special day, I deeply remember my beloved father, Late Baba Siddique ji whose values, guidance, and lifelong dedication to public service continue to inspire me everyday. With renewed determination, dedication, and a spirit of service, I look forward to taking our party to greater heights. A new responsibility, a stronger commitment, and an unwavering resolve to serve! 🙏🏻 — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshanBabaS) October 28, 2026

Focus On Organisational Expansion

Patil, who was serving as the NCP’s Solapur district president, will now take on a national-level communication role, representing the party on political and organisational issues.

Siddique, an MLA, has been entrusted with leading the party’s Mumbai unit, where he will be responsible for strengthening its presence and coordinating its activities in the city.

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The appointments come as the NCP seeks to consolidate its organisational structure under Sunetra Pawar’s leadership following Ajit Pawar’s death earlier this year. The party faces the task of maintaining its political base, strengthening its communication strategy and reinforcing its organisation across Maharashtra.

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