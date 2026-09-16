NCM Seeks Maharashtra Govt Report On Complaint Against BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Over Alleged Remarks

The National Commission for Minorities has sought a report from the Maharashtra Government on a complaint seeking FIR registration against BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar over alleged remarks against Christians. The NCM said it had received no response despite earlier communications. The Commission asked the state to submit a report within 21 days for further consideration. | AI

Mumbai: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from the Maharashtra Government on a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar over alleged hate speech against Christians, noting that it has received no response despite repeated communications for more than a year.

Complaint Alleges Remarks Made At Sangli Event In 2025

Padalkar is alleged to have offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who killed a Christian missionary involved in religious conversion while speaking at a public event in Sangli on June 17, 2025.

In a letter dated September 1, 2026, addressed to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, the NCM referred to its earlier communications of July 23 and October 3, 2025, and April 20 and July 29, 2026, regarding the complaint. The state government has been asked to submit a report within 21 days so that the matter can be placed before the Commission for consideration.

Commission Yet To Reach Conclusion On Allegations

The letter, signed by Harish Kumar, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, said the Commission had not received a response despite the lapse of more than a year. It did not indicate that the NCM had reached any conclusion on the allegations against Padalkar.

Berjis Desai, Mumbai-based senior solicitor and member of the NCM, said he would take up the matter at the Commission's next hearing. "I will ask for the file on the case. If the MLA does not reply, we will call for a full court hearing. If he does not attend, we will pass strictures and send the report to Parliament," Desai said.

The NCM action follows a complaint by Cyril Samuel Dara, secretary of the Christian Reform United People Association (CRUPA).

Separately, the Kolhapur bench of the Bombay High Court has permitted a petition concerning alleged hate speeches against the Christian community by Padalkar to be transferred to the court's principal seat in Mumbai.

Petitioner Melwyn Fernandes submitted that, given the importance of the subject matter of the public interest litigation, it would be appropriate for it to be heard in Mumbai. On November 7, 2025, a bench of Justice M S Karnik and Ajit Kadethankar granted Fernandes liberty to write to the Chief Justice seeking the transfer of the matter.

This newspaper tried to contact Padalkar for a comment, but calls and messages went unanswered.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/