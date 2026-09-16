Manoj Jarange Patil Heads Towards Mumbai Amid Ganeshotsav; Police Deny Permission Twice, Concerns Over Law And Order

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil | File

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav festivities in the city, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has once again set out towards Mumbai to stage a protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community. However, the Mumbai Police have denied permission twice for the proposed agitation, citing concerns over law and order and the heavy rush in the city during the festival. Then third letter received to Azad Maidan police station.

Police Cite Festival Crowd Management Challenges

Bitter Experience of Last Year's Agitation: Last year, a massive march by members of the Maratha community caused widespread traffic congestion across Mumbai. With lakhs of protesters taking to the roads, the city's traffic movement was severely affected, causing inconvenience to commuters travelling to and from work.

With the city already witnessing heavy crowds during Ganeshotsav, authorities are apprehensive that a similar situation could arise this year, posing a major challenge for the administration.

Law and Order Concerns: Mumbai is currently witnessing a huge turnout of devotees visiting public Ganesh mandals, while preparations and arrangements are also underway for the immersion processions. A senior police officer said that managing the crowds could become extremely challenging if a large march led by Jarange Patil enters the city during the festival.

To prevent any untoward incident and ensure that law and order remains intact during Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai Police have taken a firm stand and denied permission for the proposed agitation.

Will Mumbai Face Another Disruption? : Despite the police denying permission, Jarange Patil appears firm on his decision to proceed with his agitation. This has raised questions over whether ordinary Mumbaikars could once again face inconvenience due to the protest during the festival and what further action the police administration may take. The situation is being closely watched as Jarange Patil continues his movement towards Mumbai.

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