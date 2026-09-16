Bhiwandi’s ‘Ekta Ke Raja’ Ganeshotsav Begins With Message Of Communal Harmony, Social Service And AI Innovation |

BHIWANDI: The ‘Ekta Ke Raja’ Ganeshotsav, organised by the Dhamankar Naka Mitra Mandal, began with a grand ceremony in Bhiwandi, highlighting the city’s tradition of communal harmony and social unity. The official inauguration was performed by senior cooperative sector leader R.C. Patil, who broke a coconut to mark the commencement of the celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pawan Bansod and RSS Bhiwandi district Sanghchalak Naresh Maru were among those present at the inaugural ceremony.

A key highlight of the event was the decision to honour elderly residents of the Padgha Matoshree Vruddhashram with the first darshan of Lord Ganesha. As part of the initiative, medicines and a sound system were also donated to the old-age home to support its healthcare and other requirements.

Focus on social harmony and public safety

Addressing the gathering, R.C. Patil stressed the importance of preserving social harmony in a diverse city like Bhiwandi and said the festival could serve as an inspiration for the community.

DCP Dr Pawan Bansod appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival peacefully while ensuring that their activities do not cause inconvenience to others. Keeping the safety of devotees in mind, the mandal has installed a network of 22 CCTV cameras at the venue and surrounding areas. The live-streaming network was inaugurated by DCP Bansod.

A message of communal unity

The organisers also used the occasion to recognise local workers who have consistently contributed to the successful organisation of the festival. Shahabuddin Shaikh, Saeed Wireman and Ibrahim Bhai were felicitated for their services, conveying a message of communal harmony and unity.

AI-powered presentation becomes attraction

Before the formal inauguration, children from a local dance academy presented cultural performances for the gathering.

This year, the organisers have incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the festival decorations. An AI-generated video depicts Lord Ganesha emerging from Varala Lake, travelling through the city streets and entering the main festival pandal. The presentation has emerged as one of the major attractions for devotees.

At the beginning of the programme, Santosh Shetty, Hasmukh Patel, Dilip Poddar, Rajesh Shetty, Rakesh Patwari and Santosh Jampal welcomed the guests and dignitaries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sachin Sangale, Milind Shinde, Senior Police Inspector Vinod Patil, Assistant Commissioner Nitesh Chaudhary, RSS office-bearers Adv. Manoj Raicha, Vijay Ballal and Balraj Doddi, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dada Gosavi, Vaibhav Mahadik and ISKCON temple representative Sudam Prabhu Das were among those present, along with a large number of devotees.

The organisers said the festival aims to combine religious celebration with social responsibility, public safety and a strong message of unity and communal harmony.

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