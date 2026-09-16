20 Mature Trees Allegedly Poisoned In CBD Belapur, Activists Seek NMMC Probe Into Suspected Chemical Injection |

At least 20 mature trees in CBD Belapur have allegedly been poisoned by drilling holes into their trunks and injecting a suspected chemical substance, environmental activists claimed, prompting demands for an immediate NMMC inquiry.

Activists Find Holes, Damaged Bark And Suspected Chemical Traces

The trees, located behind the NRI Coastal Police Station and across from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters, were surveyed by activists Paramdeep Grewal and Vishnu Joshi of Parsik Greens. They found holes in the trunks, damaged bark and what they suspected was a chemical substance.

“I could clearly see liquid oozing out of the affected trees,” Grewal said. Joshi said he detected a foul chemical odour at the site.

Trees Allegedly Targeted Through Deliberate Damage To Trunks

“The bark and lower portions of the trees have been broken deliberately to inject the substance,” Joshi alleged, adding that the trees bear survey numbers apparently marked by the civic body.

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar has alerted the NMMC Commissioner and City Engineer, seeking an inspection and investigation into the alleged poisoning. He apprehended that vested interests could be behind the alleged attempt to kill the trees.

“There are obviously vested interests working overtime to kill these trees,” Kumar said.

BJP corporator Netra Shirke said she would have the matter examined.

Civic Officials Urged To Take Immediate Action

A delegation of tree lovers, including Grewal and Anarjit Chauhan, approached senior civic officials, but alleged that Garden Department officials remained evasive. Grewal, a resident of Kille Gaothan, has also launched a signature campaign demanding action and protection of the trees.

The alleged poisoning has raised fresh concerns over Navi Mumbai’s green cover. Environmentalists said the city’s rapid urbanisation made the protection of mature trees particularly important, given their role in reducing dust, providing shade, cooling neighbourhoods and supporting biodiversity.

Kumar said the 3-30-300 rule — three trees visible from every home, 30% tree canopy in neighbourhoods and access to quality green space within 300 metres — was yet to become a planning priority.

“The irony is that this is happening almost in the shadow of the NMMC headquarters. The civic body simply cannot ignore it,” Grewal said.

Activists have urged the civic administration to urgently inspect the trees, establish whether a chemical substance has been injected and take action against those responsible if the allegations are confirmed. They also demanded immediate protection of the affected trees to prevent further damage.

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