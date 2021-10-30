NCB's Sameer Wankhede was running a private army and creating terror: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

NCP Chief Spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday accused the Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede of deploying an army of bogus people to extort money and gain publicity. ‘’I will prove in the future that Sameer Wankhede had created terror by forming a private army without hiring government officials or employees.

Wankhede runs a private army that includes Pletcher Patel, Adil Usmani, KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali and others who break into the houses and keep drugs and trap people,’’ he claimed.

Malik reiterated that the case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was fake, adding that his fight was not personal but for justice.

Malik said a rave party took place on cruise and the drug was sent through a meal that was served from a city restaurant. I will prove with evidence,’’ he noted.

The NCP Minister said he will send the evidence to NCB DG. ‘’The drug seizure does not take place on the spot but it is done in the NCB office. Signatures of panch/witness are being taken on blank papers.

Earlier, Malik posted a couplet by Urdu poet Jigar Moradabadi amidst his 'battle' with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The couplet reads - "Ye ishq nahīñ āsāñ itnā hī samajh liije, ik aag kā dariyā hai aur Duub ke jaanā hai ''. It is part of Moradabadi's Gazal named Ek lafz-e-mohabbat ka adna ye fasana hai. The sher says that the path of love is not easy.

The minister posts couplets often, especially when he is going to expose something.

Malik reiterated that he would expose some BJP leaders and their alleged connection with Wankhede in the winter session of the state Legislature slated to start from December 7 in Nagpur.

