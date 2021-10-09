NCB vs NCP: After claims of BJP leader’s brother-in-law being released after cruise raid, what will Nawab Malik expose today?

Days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a Goa-bound cruise and arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and several others, NCP spokesperson and minister Nawab Mailk has been raising questions over the conduct of the agency officials.

In yet another expose, the Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesman and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Friday said he will release a video clip on Saturday to show that one of the people detained and later released by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the Mumbai drugs bust in a cruise ship was the brother-in-law of a high profile BJP leader. Malik alleged that NCB was running its network in Mumbai for the last year for only publicity.

"After the raid, Sameer Wankhede, NCB's zonal director, said there were 8-10 people in NCB custody. Later in court, an officer brought 3, and then 5 accused. An officer who conducted the raid is giving vague statements. Either it was 8 or 10. Today, I am very sure that 10 people were detained that day. The NCB released 2 people - one was the person who called everyone to the cruise ship for the raid but ended up being detained, and the other was an in-law of a BJP leader," said Malik.

The allegations by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against the NCB, a central agency, comes a day after the I-T department raided the premises of commercial entities linked to its party leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Malik said he would address a press conference on Saturday to reveal the name of the BJP leader whose brother-in-law was let off by the NCB.

On Wednesday, Malik had termed the NCB's October 2 raid on the cruise ship as "fake" and alleged that no narcotic drugs were found during it. The NCB has so far arrested 18 people, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after allegedly seizing drugs from the Goa-bound ship on Saturday.

Notably, Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan had been arrested by the NCB on January 13 in an alleged drug case. He got bail in September.

(With inputs from Sanjay Jog)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 09:37 AM IST