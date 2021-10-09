MIRACLE WASN’T TO BE...; Mumbai came out all guns blazing against SRH but that wasn't enough to secure their Play-offs berth

Abu Dhabi: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav struck whirlwind fifties as defending champions Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth 235/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the defending champions couldn't advance to the Play-offs as they needed to restrict SRH under 66.

MI not only need to win the match, they had to beat SRH by 171 runs or more to leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders in the race for the fourth and last play-off spot.

From the word go, Kishan found the fence at will and scored his 84 runs off just 32 balls.

Yadav's 82-run knock came off 40 balls during which he hit 13 fours and three sixes. MI openers, Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma (18 off 13), meant business and showed the intent from the onset.

Kishan, especially, was in belligerent mood as he went hammer and tongs and didn't spare a single SRH bowler to bring up his fifty in just 16 balls, the fastest half century this season.

It was raining boundaries and sixes for Kishan in every over as MI raced to 78 runs in the first five overs.

The menacing partnership between the openers was finally broken in the sixth over by Rashid Khan when he induced a top-edge from Rohit which was brilliantly caught by Mohammad Nabi running backwards.

But Kishan was in a relentless mood as he continued to use his long handle to great effect and put immense pressure on SRH attack.

It looked like child's play for Kishan as he clobbered Rashid over the deep midwicket to bring up the team's 100 in 7.1 overs.

Kishan finally departed in the 10th over when he top edged an Umran Malik delivery to Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.

After Kishan's dismissal, SRH pulled things back, courtesy some smart captaincy from Manish Pandey, who replaced Kane Williamson out with an elbow niggle.

A courageous Pandey brought young left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma into the attck in the 13th over and the bowler reposed his captain's faith by removing Kieron Pollard (12) and Jimmy Neesham in final two balls of the over to stand in chance for a hat-trick.

Yadav, who had not been at his best in the second leg so far, rose to the occasion when it matterd and took the onus of guiding MI innings after Kishan's dismissal.

He kept the scoreboard ticking with trademark cricketing shots, the most notable among them was a lofted hit over pacer Sidhharth Kaul's head to bring up his fifty in 24 balls. The last five overs yielded 58 runs for MI during which Yadav was at his attacking best.

Mumbai Indians 235/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 82, Ishan Kishan 84; Jason Holder 4/52) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 193/8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 69 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2/39).

DC fail to cash in on bright start

Royal Challengers Bangalore rallied to stop Delhi Capitals at 164/5 in an inconsequential match. The table-toppers frittered away a strong 88-run opening partnership provided by Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) with the other batsmen unable to build on it.

Shimron Hetmyer (29) hit two big sixes to go with two boundaries and ensured the Capitals go past the 150-mark after the batters appeared to struggle in the middle overs.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj bowled well to finish with 2 for 25 from his four overs while Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dan Christian picked up a wicket each.

DC 164-5 (Prithvi Shaw 48, Shikhar Dhawan 43; Mohammed Siraj 2/25) lost to RCB: 166-3 (Srikar Bharat 78, Glenn Maxwell 51; Anrich Nortje 2/24).

How they finished

TEAM M W L PT

DC 14 10 4 20

CSK 14 9 5 18

RCB 14 9 5 18

KKR 14 7 7 14

MI 14 7 7 14

PBKS 14 6 8 12

RR 14 5 9 10

SRH 14 3 11 6

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:18 AM IST