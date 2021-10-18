NCB should release video of Aryan Khan's counselling sessions: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday fired yet another salvo at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), calling the counselling sessions of Aryan Khan as 'publicity stunt'.

Malik contested whether the NCB go to jail to counsel the 23-year-old jailed in cruise drugs bust.

The minister also asked the anti-drugs agency to reveal the time of counseling and release the video recording of the counselling sessions as as electronic evidence.

Malik's remarks came after reports of Aryan Khan being counselled by NCB and zonal head Sameer Wankhede made rounds.

"Did NCB go to jail to counsel Aryan Khan? This is a publicity stunt by Harish Salve, the country's biggest lawyer", Malik alleged.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan, was reportedly counselled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Khan, has been in jail since October 8 and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that.

Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail following his alleged involvement in illegal drugs, has said during his counselling session that he will make feel everyone proud of him after he leaves jail, sources said on Sunday.

As per sources, during Aryan Khan's counselling, Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and social workers were present where Aryan Khan said that he would get involved himself in social work and will work for the upliftment of poor strata of the society. "He will help financially to all those people who need it," sources said.

Khan also told NCB he will never get involved in any wrongdoings, will work for society and would make 'you feel proud of me'.



Along with Aryan, other accused were also given counselling sessions by the NCB officials after they were arrested.



An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:11 PM IST