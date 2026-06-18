NCB Secures Preventive Detention Of Alleged International Drug Trafficker Under PIT-NDPS Act

NCB officials executed a preventive detention order against an alleged habitual drug trafficking accused under the PIT-NDPS Act | File Photo

Mumbai, June 18: In a significant action against organised international drug trafficking networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has successfully executed a preventive detention order against habitual drug trafficker Navin Gurunath Chichkar under the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

The detention order, issued on June 15 by the Joint Secretary, PIT-NDPS Division, Department of Revenue, Government of India, was executed on June 16. Pursuant to the order, the detenu was transferred from Yerwada Central Jail, Pune, Maharashtra, to Puzhal Central Jail, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Accused linked to multiple drug trafficking cases

NCB, in a statement issued on Wednesday, stated that Navin Chichkar is a habitual drug offender who has been repeatedly involved in the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including cocaine, hydroponic ganja, cannabis gummies and LSD.

He has been arrested on four occasions by various law enforcement agencies, including the NCB and Navi Mumbai Police, in connection with drug trafficking offences.

In 2021, after being implicated in an NCB Mumbai case involving ganja and a commercial quantity of LSD, Chichkar fled India and subsequently established links with international drug suppliers while operating from multiple foreign jurisdictions, including Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the UAE and the Republic of Vanuatu.

Investigations revealed that he continued to orchestrate drug trafficking activities targeting India through transnational criminal networks.

NCB probe uncovered international supply chain

NCB Mumbai investigations in a major seizure effected in January 2025 led to the recovery of 11.540 kg of cocaine, along with hydroponic ganja and cannabis gummies.

Investigations established that Chichkar, operating from Thailand, had masterminded the procurement and supply of the seized cocaine from the United States. His involvement also surfaced in another NCB case involving the seizure of cocaine in January 2025 and in investigations conducted by Navi Mumbai Police concerning hydroponic ganja trafficking.

Acting on the NCB's request, an Interpol Red Notice was issued, following which Chichkar was deported from Malaysia to India in May 2025 and arrested by NCB Mumbai.

“There was a likelihood of Navin Gurunath Chichkar again getting involved in drug trafficking, which posed a continuing threat to social and public order and indicated a likelihood of violating the law again. Therefore, it was essential to intervene through preventive detention to ensure that he does not continue his unlawful activities of drug trafficking and to protect society from the risk posed by his persistent criminal conduct,” said an NCB official.

Assets worth over Rs 10 crore frozen

Financial investigations conducted by the NCB further resulted in the freezing of movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 10 crore, suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking. The action was subsequently confirmed under the provisions of SAFEMA.

Recognising the gravity of his continued involvement in illicit drug trafficking and the threat posed by his activities to society, proceedings under the PIT-NDPS Act were initiated.

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The present detention highlights the critical role of the PIT-NDPS Act as a preventive legal mechanism designed to incapacitate habitual and organised drug traffickers who continue to engage in illicit trafficking activities despite repeated arrests and criminal prosecutions.

Unlike ordinary criminal proceedings, preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act serves as an effective tool to disrupt and neutralise drug trafficking networks by preventing key offenders from continuing their illegal activities and influencing criminal syndicates, officials said.

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