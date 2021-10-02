NCB raids cruise in sea near Mumbai, Bollywood superstar's son among 10 detained

The officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have conducted a raid on a cruise in mid-sea near Mumbai on receipt of information that drugs were being used in a party at the cruise, the agency sources informed on Saturday. The agency sources said that eight people, including two women have been detained for questioning and son of a bollywood star who was also present at the cruise will also be examined by the NCB.

"We had received information about drugs being used at the cruise after which a raid was conducted. We have detained at least eight people for questioning, including two women. Son of a movie actor who was at the cruise will also be called for questioning," confirmed a senior NCB official.

Four types of drugs - cocaine, MDMA, Charas and Mephedrone have been reportedly seized during the raid, agency sources claimed.

The agency officials said those detained from the cruise are being taken to the NCB office to get their statements recorded under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:51 PM IST