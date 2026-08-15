NCB Puts Alleged Drug Trafficker Navin Chichkar Under Preventive Detention Under PITNDPS Act

NCB Mumbai has preventively detained Navin Chichkar under the PITNDPS Act over alleged links to narcotics trafficking networks | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: In a significant crackdown on organised trans-national narco-criminal networks having tentacles spread across Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has taken decisive action by preventively detaining Navin Gurunath Chichkar under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

Chichkar, a habitual narco offender, gained notoriety as a key figure in the illicit narcotics trade, having spread drug trafficking networks in Maharashtra and established links with international drug suppliers, particularly in the USA and Thailand.

The PITNDPS Act is a preventive detention law passed in India to combat drug trafficking at its roots. Its core logic lies in enabling authorities to detain individuals suspected of being involved in the illicit drug trade, even before a crime is formally committed or proven, in order to prevent major drug-related offences.

Detention Order And Confirmation

In pursuance of the detention order dated May 15, issued by the Joint Secretary (PITNDPS), Government of India, Navin Chichkar was transferred from Yerwada Central Jail, Pune, to Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai, on June 16.

The confirmation order for detention of Chichkar under the PITNDPS Act, approved by the State Advisory Board of Tamil Nadu, was informed on August 13, in compliance with which he shall be under detention for one year as per the provisions of the said Act.

Chichkar's repeated involvement in narcotics trafficking and criminal conspiracies, with clear linkages to organised crime syndicates, had necessitated his detention under the PITNDPS Act to disrupt his influence and operational network. He fled India after the NDPS case was registered by NCB Mumbai in 2021.

Thereafter, he continued to establish contacts with international drug suppliers of Ganja and Cocaine and operated his drug trafficking network primarily from Thailand, officials said.

International Drug Trafficking Network

He was wanted in the four NDPS cases registered by NCB and Navi Mumbai police. He allegedly masterminded the import of Cocaine and Ganja in bulk quantities through air cargo consignments and drug mules into Mumbai.

He was detected in Malaysia after an Interpol Red Notice was published against him. Intelligence inputs further suggest that Chichkar maintained international linkages, with connections to global drug trafficking networks, posing a serious threat to national security and public health, which necessitated his preventive detention.

Also Watch:

Read Also NCB Freezes ₹41.64 Lakh Worth Assets Of Navi Mumbai Drug Trafficker Navin Chichkar

During a financial investigation conducted by NCB, multiple movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 10 crores, which were acquired through illicit drug trafficking by Chichkar, were frozen under provisions of the NDPS Act.

The freezing of the assets comprising multiple bank accounts, immovable and movable properties was confirmed by SAFEMA-Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/