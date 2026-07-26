NCB Mumbai Seizes 11 Kg Ephedrine Worth ₹5 Crore, Busts International Courier Trafficking Network | X - IANS

The Mumbai Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have seized around 11 kilograms of ephedrine valued at Rs 5 crore. The said narcotic substance was destined to New Zealand,



NCB Mumbai was actively working on an international Ephedrine trafficking network which was operating from Chennai and have been using forged documents for booking international couriers to foreign countries. In an effort to mislead the drug law enforcement agencies, the drug associates used to travel to multiple cities like Mumbai, Pune for booking the courier parcels.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 10.990 kg of ephedrine and arrested one person in an international drug trafficking case. Acting on intelligence, NCB Mumbai intercepted three courier parcels destined for New Zealand on July 21 and 25, recovering ephedrine concealed… pic.twitter.com/KmAsfsMeUV — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026

On July 21, a credible information was developed which led to identification of two courier parcels suspected to be concealing Ephedrine destined to New Zealand. Accordingly, NCB Mumbai intercepted the two suspected parcels at courier in Mumbai. When opened, both the parcels were found to be containing floor mats. On closer examination, the mats were found to be concealing 07 kgs Ephedrine guilefully concealed between layers of mats and cloth rolls. When, the documents attached with the courier were verified, they were found to be fake.

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During investigation, the trail was traced to a suspect based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The follow up investigation led to identification of the suspect and his premise. During search of the premise, one drug associate S. Hameed was apprehended along with incriminating articles like packing materials, digital weighing machine, heat sealing machines, plastic bags and documents like forged ID cards, digital gadgets. Accordingly, S. Hameed he was arrested on July 23 and brought to Mumbai.

During interrogation, S. Hameed disclosed about another courier parcel which was in transit to New Zealand. The follow up action led to interception of this courier parcel in Kalyan on July 25. When this courier parcels was opened and examined, similar modus-operandi was noted wherein 3.990 kgs Ephedrine was concealed among layers of bedsheets and photo frames. Being a controlled substance which are misused to manufacture other illegal drugs, the source of the Ephedrine is being traced along with apprehension of other drug associates.



Ephedrine is a stimulant drug which has limited medical use through strict medication only. However, it is misused as primary ingredient to illegally manufacture Methamphetamine which is a highly addictive neurotoxin. Consumption of Methamphetamine alters levels of neurotransmitters in the brain causing euphoria and hallucination which drastically affects the health gradually and can be fatal in some cases.

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