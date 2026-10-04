NCB Busts Interstate Ganja Network In Nagpur, Seizes 500 Kg Drug Hidden In Steel Pipes |

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai seized 500 kg of ganja concealed among steel pipes in a truck intercepted in Nagpur. The consignment was being transported from Odisha to Nagpur for distribution in Jalna and Indore. Three persons, including the alleged receiver, were arrested. The NCB is probing the wider interstate trafficking network.Mumbai: The officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai intercepted a commercial goods carrier truck in Nagpur on Sunday which was concealing 500 kgs of Ganja. In this connection, three persons including the driver, receiver and a close drug associate has been arrested. The truck originated from Sambalpur, Odisha and was destined for delivery of the Ganja consignment to receiver based in Nagpur for further distribution in Jalna and Indore.

According to sources, NCB Mumbai has been actively working on an interstate Ganja trafficking network wherein Nagpur based drug network has been regularly procuring Ganja from Odisha and transporting the drug into various districts of Maharashtra by concealing Ganja among non-suspicious goods. In an effort to dodge the drug law enforcement agencies, multiple random routes were taken rather than conventional shortest route.

"A credible information was developed which led to identification of two West Bengal based persons named RP Goldar and A.Sarkar who were intending to transport a huge Ganja consignment from Odisha for delivery to Nagpur based receiver named SAS Yusuf alias Rajabhai. Accordingly, NCB Mumbai team immediately laid out a trap in Nagpur and initiated to track the transporters through active intelligence sources," said an NCB official.

In the early hours of Sunday, a commercial goods carrier truck bearing West Bengal registration was identified having both RP Goldar and A.Sarkar as occupants in Nagpur. When the truck was intercepted and goods were inspected, 500 kgs of Ganja was found to be carefully concealed among steel pipes. The steel pipes were loaded in Kolkata for delivery at Indore. During spot interrogation and immediate follow up, a trap was placed after which the Nagpur based receiver SAS Yusuf alias Rajabhai was apprehended.

NCB officials said that the receiver SAS Yusuf has been allegedly involved in drug trafficking for around 4-5 years after which few NDPS cases have been registered by Police also. All three persons have been arrested and efforts are being made to apprehend other drug associates. Further investigation in this matter is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/