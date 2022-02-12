NCB and Indian Navy in High Seas seized high quality contraband of Rs 2,000 crore

In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Navy in High Seas, the official have seized high quality contraband to the tune of ₹2,000 crore. The seized contraband includes 529 kilograms of high quality hashish, 234 kilograms of finest quality of crystal Methamphetamine and heroin. In a separate operation, the Azad Maidan unit of Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a drug peddler with mephedrone (MD) worth ₹16 lakh on Saturday.

The operation led by Indian Navy and the NCB is the first operation where the apprehension was made in the high seas. Police had received a tip off about the drug trafficking which was later shared with the Naval Intelligence Unit. This major contraband seizure has dealt a telling blow to the drug syndicates based out of the neighbouring country, using maritime route for proliferation of drugs.

Meanwhile, in the operation led by the ANC, during a night patrolling at Kamathipura, the officials found a man moving suspiciously with a bag, upon seeing the police in civil dress the suspect tried to ran away however he was nabbed by the ANC sleuths. During his search 160 gram of MD was recovered from his possession. The accused identifed as Zakir Shaikh was arrested in narcotic drug cases couple of times in past.

He was arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and was produced before the court on Saturday which remanded him police custody.

Shaikh a resident of Kamathipura had previous two NDPS cases of 2020 registered at Nagpada police station. He has been indulged in drug peddling since long said police.

