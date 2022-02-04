Watch 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer: Alia Bhatt transforms into a powerful madam of Kamathipura in Bhansali's next

Alia Bhatt shared the official trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

It has previously been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Besides that, there are cameos by Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi.

The script for the movie has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai.

The film's trailer boasts of Bhansali's signature production design and his eye for aesthetics, and it features a prominent blue and grey tone that binds the narrative flow.

In addition, the films also makes use of vintage cars, era-specific costumes, impactful and punchy dialogues, and an engaging background score laced with the trombone and other wind instruments.

The film narrates the story of Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl from Kathiawad who gets sold into prostitution by her suitor. Overcoming a life of adversity, Ganga marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai, a madam in the red light area of Kamathipura.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

