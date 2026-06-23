Nazia Elahi Khan Denies Anti-Muslim Remarks, Claims Viral Videos Are AI-Generated

Nazia Elahi Khan has denied allegations linked to viral videos and claimed the clips cited in police complaints were AI-generated | X - @ElahiNazia1

Mumbai, June 23: Nazia Elahi Khan, a Kolkata-based lawyer who describes herself as a BJP member, has denied allegations that she made derogatory remarks about Muslims and Prophet Muhammad, claiming that the videos cited in FIRs registered against her in Mumbai and Bhiwandi are AI-generated and fabricated.

Khan said she has been living in fear after receiving numerous death threats from across the country, particularly from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, following the controversy surrounding the viral clips.

This is not the first controversy involving Khan, who maintains that she is a practising Muslim. In January 2025, Citizens for Justice and Peace, a left-leaning advocacy group, filed a complaint against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The complaint accused Khan of stereotyping Muslims as inherently violent and linking the community to rape, terrorism and “love jihad”. She was also alleged to have claimed that Muslims were reluctant to embrace education but were quick to resort to violence.

More recently, a video purportedly showed Khan entering an eyewear store and questioning staff over allegations that Hindu employees had been barred from wearing religious symbols at work while Muslim women employees were permitted to wear head coverings.

Khan denies allegations

Khan has denied involvement in these controversies, stating that she was not active on any social media platforms except the microblogging platform X. “In 2024, I filed a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking action against fake social media accounts created in my name. The petition is still being heard,” said Khan, adding that she had received voice messages threatening to behead her. She said she had been provided protection by the Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal police.

Khan said she joined the BJP in 2018 because she was attracted to the party’s ideology. “The BJP works for everyone,” she said.

When asked about the BJP’s practice of not fielding Muslim candidates in elections, Khan said she supported the party’s position. “It is a brilliant decision by the party not to nominate Muslim candidates. Muslims have created the situation that we are in now,” she said.

Raza Academy seeks action

The Raza Academy, which lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police over Khan’s alleged statements, said it was encouraging Muslims across the country to file police complaints.

“Criminal cases should be filed everywhere instead of holding protests. Protest gatherings only lead to harassment of the protesters and often result in police cases against them. FIRs will put pressure on the accused,” said Muhammad Saeed Noori, president of the Raza Academy. “While the accused allegedly insulted Muslims and the Prophet, she has also made derogatory remarks about the saint at the Ajmer dargah.”

Police register Zero FIR

The Pydhonie police in Mumbai have registered a Zero FIR against Khan and a content creator for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The action followed a complaint by local builder Mohammad Umar Khan, who cited an Instagram video in which Khan allegedly made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a podcast interview. The complainant alleged that the statements deliberately insulted Islamic beliefs and incited communal hatred.

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A case has been registered under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As the podcast was reportedly recorded and broadcast from New Delhi, the matter has been transferred to the Sarojini Nagar police for further investigation.

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