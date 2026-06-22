Mumbai Police Register FIR Against Influencer Nazia Ilahi Over Prophet Remarks; Zero FIR To Be Transferred To West Bengal | X @razaacademyho

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at Shanti Nagar police station of Bhiwandi against social media influencer Nazia Ilahi for allegedly hurting Muslim religious sentiments. According to the compailant Ravish Momin, Ilahi had made comments against Prophet Mohammed in a social media post.

Complaint by Ravish Momin

Meanwhile, complaint has been submitted at Pydhonie Police Station by Syed Noorie of the Raza Academy alleging that remarks made about Prophet Muhammad hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community. Based on the complaint, police have initiated the process of registering an FIR.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), DCP Ragsudha stated that statements of concerned persons are currently being recorded and a Zero FIR will be registered. The case will subsequently be transferred to West Bengal for further investigation, as the alleged offence falls under that jurisdiction.

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Raza Academy Demands Arrest

On June 20, Raza Academy representatives reached Pydhonie Police Station in Mumbai and sought registration of an FIR against Nazia Ilahi Khan over alleged derogatory remarks concerning the Prophet. The organization also demanded her immediate arrest.

A delegation comprising Raza Academy members and legal representatives, led by the organization's founder and president, Alhaj Muhammad Saeed Noori, submitted a written complaint to police officials and urged them to take prompt legal action against Khan.According to the complainants, the remarks made by Nazia Ilahi Khan were offensive to the religious beliefs of Muslims and had deeply hurt their sentiments. Police officials confirmed that the complaint is under process and that legal action will be taken in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, Raza Academy.

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