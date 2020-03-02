Naxals destabilising country and misleading people: Chandrakant Patil

Shirdi: Amidst protests against the new citizenship law, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday accused the "Leftists, urban and rural Naxals" of trying to destabilise the country and mislead people over different issues.

The former Maharashtra minister also said that as the government has crushed the Naxals in the last five years, "silent Naxalism" has started and misleading people was part of it. He said the Congress, NCP and the Muslim community should realise that the Leftists were trying to disturb the country's peace and push their own agenda.

Patil was addressing a press conference during his visit to the Saibaba Samadhi in Shirdi town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

"Muslims in the country, Congress and NCP are not able to understand that Leftists, Maoists, urban Naxals and rural Naxals, who are on the rise, want to destabilise the country.