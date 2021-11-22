Nawab Malik shares purported photo of Sameer Wankhede signing 'Nikah Nama'

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has released a purported photo of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede signing his 'Nikah Nama'.

The nikah nama is a written document that two Muslim partners entering into a civil union must sign in order to legalise their marriage.

Photograph of Sameer Dawood Wankhede signing his 'Nikah Nama' pic.twitter.com/lSQz56RqoW — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 22, 2021

The NCP leader had earlier posted a picture of the ‘Nikahnama’ and shared a photograph tweeting, “Photo of sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr Shabana Qureshi”.

Malik had earlier said that the ‘nikahnama’ of Wankhede and his ex-wife Dr Shabana Qureshi, took place on December 7, 2006, at 8pm, in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Malik said if the documents pertaining to Wankhede’s birth certificate and the ‘nikahnama’ which he had released turned out to be incorrect, he would quit politics. At the same time, he challenged Wankhede to come forward and tender a public apology if the documents he (Malik) had released were correct.

Maulana Mujammil Ahmed, who performed the first marriage of Sameer Wankhede in 2006 also claimed that the officer belonged to a Muslim family or else the ‘nikah’ would not have been solemnised as per Islam.

Malik claimed that his ongoing exposes on Wankhede were not about his religion but to bring to light the fraudulent means by which the NCB Zonal Director had obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:19 AM IST