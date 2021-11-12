Nawab Malik says he has ‘reasonably verified’ Sameer Wankhede documents shared on social media

Nawab Malik has said in an affidavit that he has “reasonably verified” the documents which he has put up on his social media account concerning NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and his family.



Malik filed an additional affidavit on Thursday as per the high court directions which had questioned him on Wednesday whether he (Malik), as a public officer, had verified the information before putting it out in the public domain through his Twitter handle.



The HC is hearing a defamation suit filed by Wankhede’s father Dhyandev Wankhede, seeking damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore for making false and defamatory statements against him and family.



The five-page affidavit reads, “I say that I have reasonably verified the documents contained in the first part.”



As far as Sameer Wankhede’s birth certificate is concerned, the affidavit states that record of the same is maintained by “E ward” of the BMC. “I say that I have verified the same and entry of the birth of Sameer Wankhede, for which the corporation has maintained the record can be found in the register for record of birth at Sr. No. 3744 of concerned year,” reads the affidavit.



He has further said: “I say that as far as the nikahnama of the first marriage of Sameer Wankhede with Dr Shabana Quraishi is concerned, the same is given to me by a relative of the first wife.”



Malik has further said that Dhyandev has admitted in his suit that the photographs and information, which is only reposted by him (Malik), are taken from their (Wankhedes’) social media accounts. The HC will hear the suit today (Friday).

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:00 AM IST