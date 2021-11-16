Mumbai cruise drug bust: Nawab Malik releases purported voice clips K P Gosavi talking to 'informer' - Listen here

A purported voice clip of a conversation between NCB's drugs-on-cruise case witness K P Gosavi and an alleged informer was released by Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, Malik posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between NCB's drugs-on-cruise case witness K P Gosavi and an alleged informer.

The screenshot mentioned one 'Kashif' which according to Malik is Senior executive of Fashion TV, Kashiff Khan.

"Here is a whatsapp chat between K P Gosavi and an informer which mentions Kashiff Khan. Why is Kashiff Khan not being questioned ? What is the relationship between Kashiff Khan and Sameer Dawood Wankhede ?" he tweeted.

Malik said that the chats also show how Gosavi and the 'informer' were planning to "trap people" who were going to attend the cruise party.

"Here are whatsapp chats between K P Gosavi and an informer which shows how they were planning to trap people who were going to attend the party on the Cordelia Cruise. This is Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army therefore he has a lot to answer," Malik said in another tweet.

He also reposted the tweets, this time with Gosavi's number visible, for people doubting the authenticity of the chats .

"Re- posting the whatsapp chats between K P Gosavi and an informer for those doubting the authenticity of the same. K P Gosavi's number is visible here and open to verification, he is currently in the custody of Pune Police," the minister wrote.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:30 PM IST