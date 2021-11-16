Mumbai cruise drug bust: Nawab Malik shares WhatsApp chats between KP Gosavi and 'informer' which mention Kashiff Khan - See Pics

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between NCB's drugs-on-cruise case witness K P Gosavi and an alleged informer.

The screenshot mentioned one 'Kashif' which according to Malik is Senior executive of Fashion TV, Kashiff Khan.

"Here is a whatsapp chat between K P Gosavi and an informer which mentions Kashiff Khan. Why is Kashiff Khan not being questioned ? What is the relationship between Kashiff Khan and Sameer Dawood Wankhede ?" he tweeted.

Malik said that the chats also show how Gosavi and the 'informer' were planning to "trap people" who were going to attend the cruise party.

"Here are whatsapp chats between K P Gosavi and an informer which shows how they were planning to trap people who were going to attend the party on the Cordelia Cruise. This is Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army therefore he has a lot to answer," Malik said in another tweet.

He also reposted the tweets, this time with Gosavi's number visible, for people doubting the authenticity of the chats .

"Re- posting the whatsapp chats between K P Gosavi and an informer for those doubting the authenticity of the same. K P Gosavi's number is visible here and open to verification, he is currently in the custody of Pune Police," the minister wrote.

Malik had earlier alleged that Khan was one of the organisers of the party on the Goa bound cruise, from where Aryan Khan was arrested. However, Khan denied the allegations.

Malik had alleged part of a big conspiracy hatched to trap several people including Mumbai District Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh and children of various ministers and politicians. Khan had invited Shaikh to attend the cruise party. However, he did not entertain the invitation.

He alleged that Khan was closely associated with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, which is why he was not arrested.

Khan, however denied the allegations. "I do not even know the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. I have never spoken to him in my life. I really do not understand that why Minister Nawab Malik has made such allegations against me. He will be the only person to explain it," said Khan.

Khan claimed the organisers of the cruise party hailed from Delhi, and he has "nothing" to do with them.

"I am not an organiser of this cruise or the party. The allegations are baseless. The organisers are from Delhi and they have already been detained and questioned. I have nothing to do with them," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:38 AM IST