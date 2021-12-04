Navy Day 2021: Naval tableau erected at Kurla's Phoenix Mall - See Pics

As part of Navy Week 21 activities, Material Organisation (Mumbai) has erected a tableau at Phoenix Mall, Kurla to showcase naval activities, invoke patriotic fervor and create awareness about the Indian Navy among the general public.

An information enclosure has also been set up at the Atrium of the mall. The enclosure comprises of a tableau, a selfie point and an audio-video point. The display is open for visitors from 10 am to 11 pm from December 3 - 5.

The theme of the Navy Week 2021 is 'Indian Navy – Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'.

The display is open for visitors from 10 am to 11 pm from December 3 - 5.| FPJ Photo

The tableau was erected to showcase naval activities, invoke patriotic fervor and create awareness about the Indian Navy among the general public. | | FPJ Photo

Advertisement

The theme of the Navy Week 2021 is 'Indian Navy – Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'. | | FPJ Photo

Navy Day is celebrated every December 4, as on this day in 1971 during the Indo-Pak war Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident in which its missile boats carried out an audacious attack to sink enemy ships.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:14 PM IST