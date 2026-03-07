Navtejaswini Thane Gramotsav 2026: Empowering 500+ Rural Women Entrepreneurs Through Crafts, Culture, & Innovation |

Thane: To provide a robust platform for rural women’s craftsmanship, the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) has organized the 'Navtejaswini Thane Gramotsav 2026.' The grand exhibition and sale were inaugurated on Friday, March 6, by Adv. Harshali Chaudhary-Thavil, Mayor of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, alongside Corporator Mrs. Vijayatai Pote.

Running from March 6 to March 9, 2026, the festival showcases a diverse range of products from Women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Mr. Ashwini Kumar Shudhanshu (DDM, NABARD), Mr. Ashish Lohakare (Director, RSETI), and senior officials from MSRLM and MAVIM.

Key Highlights of the Event

Over 70 stalls featuring handmade crafts, organic products, and traditional culinary delights.

More than 500 women entrepreneurs and representatives from 10 CMRCs (Community Managed Resource Centers) are participating.

A spirited Powada (ballad) on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and various cultural performances by Navtejaswini members added to the festive fervor.

Mayor Adv. Harshali Chaudhary-Thavil personally visited every stall, interacting with the entrepreneurs and praising their innovation. Local residents have shown an overwhelming response on the very first day, signaling a positive shift for the rural economy of Thane district. This initiative stands as a significant milestone in the journey toward women's economic empowerment.

